CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot to death in a Cabarrus County homicide Friday night, according to officials.

Travoris Richardson, 31, of Kannapolis, was identified as the man killed.

The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.

Officials say they spoke with multiple witnesses who said an unidentified male suspect came to the bus stop on International Drive Northwest and shot Richardson.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.