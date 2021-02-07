Man shot while trying to intervene during ‘altercation’ involving his wife, Wake County officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies say a man was shot during an argument in a neighborhood southeast of Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Cedar Rail Road, which is off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in a news release that a man was shot in his leg. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

The news release identified a man named Eric Paris as a person of interest.

“Before being transported to the hospital, the victim told deputies that his wife and Paris were involved in an altercation,” the news release said. “When the victim tried to intervene, he was allegedly shot by Paris.”

After the shooting, Paris fled the scene, Curry said.