Man suspected of shooting at Carteret County deputy appears in court; charged with attempted first-degree murder

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A man suspected of shooting at a Carteret County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on a $1 million bond.



72-year-old Hal Foscue Humphrey, Jr. of Beaufort appeared in Carteret County District Court on Wednesday, February 3. He is accused of attempting to kill 31-year-old Carteret County deputy Howard Schamel after Schamel responded to a mental health crisis call on Friday, January 15 in the area of Blueberry Kennel Road near the Straits community.

Humphrey was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than two hours. He also faces three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.