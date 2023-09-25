NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a deputy-involved shooting in Craven County over the weekend.

Jamie Joseph Marion, 38, of 172 Sheppard Cruise Drive in Newport was identified as the suspect who was shot in an incident that happened Sunday evening, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Marion was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he remained Monday afternoon in serious condition. He will face two charges of assault on a government official upon release from the hospital, officials said.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on Sunday evening about gunshots being fired in Newport. During the investigation, officers found a man firing shotgun rounds in his yard. When officers tried to speak with the man, investigators said he pointed his shotgun at them.

Officers then shot and hit the man in his torso. The man was taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and then flown to ECU Health.