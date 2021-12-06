Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:27 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of East Tenth Street.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old Winston-Salem man who had been shot in his leg and torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

The motive behind this shooting is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.