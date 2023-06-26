SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man, who was shoplifting was trying to stab people Sunday evening at an Ingles in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:30 p.m. to Ingles on Asheville Highway in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

While en route to Ingles, deputies learned that the suspect, William Gilliam, was shoplifting and trying to stab people with a knife.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, a customer had already detained Gilliam.

The lady who detained Gilliam had a bite wound, deputies said.

After deputies placed Gilliam in the patrol car, he said he bit the lady because he was being choked.

He was charged with armed robbery.

Gilliam was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where deputies asked if he had a receipt for the shirts found in his car. He told deputies he did not.

Deputies also found an expired South Carolina ID for Gilliam and a South Carolina ID for another subject on Gilliam.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.