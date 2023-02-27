CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted after assaulting an individual with a beer bottle in Clemson.

According to the Clemson Police Department, officers responded to a call around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 19 to a report of an assault at Tiger Town Tavern.

The caller advised a man was laying unconscious after being hit in the head by a beer bottle during an argument.

The suspect had left the scene, according to the police.

Pickens County EMS responded and took the injured victim to the hospital by helicopter for treatment and they are recovering.

Police identified the suspect as Julian Tristen Mackenzi Garren.

A warrant for assault and battery second-degree has been obtained.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chancellor at

(864) 624-2014.