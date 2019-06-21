Man wanted for alleged break-in at Kitty Hawk store is arrested in Vance County

A Henderson man wanted on felony charges for allegedly breaking into a store in Kitty Hawk was captured Friday by authorities in Vance County.

Kitty Hawk Police say James Garrett Boggs, age 27, of Henderson, NC, was arrested Friday by Vance County Sheriff’s Deputies, on charges of Felony B&E, Felony Larceny and Felony Possession of Stolen Goods.

The charges stem from June 7, when Boggs allegedly broke into a Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store in Kitty Hawk.

Boggs was taken to the Vance County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.