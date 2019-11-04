Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted on attempted murder charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.

John Antonio Boseman III is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and first-degree burglary, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Boseman was arrested in the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle in Elizabeth City Monday with the help of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Boseman was transported to the magistrate’s office, where he was placed under $45,000 cash and secured bond.

PREVIOUS

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Boseman, III.

He is wanted on attempted first-degree murder, burglary and assault charges.

According to Aaron Wallio with the Sheriff’s Office, Boseman is accused of breaking into a home in the 1300 block of School House Road to attack another man during the early morning hours of November 1.

The victim was attacked with a knife and went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a disagreement over a woman