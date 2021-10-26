Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County taken into custody after standoff in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted on three counts of attempted murder and other charges in Pitt County was taken into custody on Tuesday after barricading himself inside a Goldsboro apartment when law enforcement showed up.

Officials with the Goldsboro Police Department said they received a call for assistance from the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in reference to a barricaded person at 281 Johnson Lane in Goldsboro. The USMS Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve multiple arrest warrants out of Pitt County on Deanta Jamal Beamon, 28. He was wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury in Pitt County, Goldsboro police said.

Police said upon making contact at the apartment, Beamon barricaded himself inside. Goldsboro Police Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the assistance call.

After reaching out to Beamon to establish communication, he was talked out of the apartment around 1:42 p.m. and taken into custody.