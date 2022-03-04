RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A man wanted for child sex crimes in Georgia was arrested Wednesday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, officers in Hinesville, Georgia contacted them regarding a fugitive who was possibly staying in North Carolina.

The suspect, Terry Lee Sledge, was wanted on two counts of Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team found Sledge at a house in Spindale, deputies said.

Sledge was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center where he is being held on $1.8 million bond while he awaits extradition to Georgia.