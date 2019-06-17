Man wanted for murder in Greene County appears in court after arrest in Maryland

A man wanted for a murder in January in Greene County made his first court appearance after being captured in Maryland last week.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Rayqwon Unique Green, age 19, was arrested last week in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he waived extradition to Greene County.

Officers with the North Carolina Department of Corrections took him to the Greene Co. Detention Center, where he was served with an outstanding arrest warrant for the murder of 20-year-old Kevin Earl Baker.

Investigators say at 1:00 a.m. on January 23, 2019, Green and another man broke into Baker’s home at 57 Brian Drive in Farmville, where they demanded money from Baker, then fatally shot him.

The Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations gathered witness testimony and collected evidence from the scene to file charges against Green.

Green had an initial court appearance in Greene Co. on Friday, June 14th, and he has been appointed an attorney.

Green is currently being held in the Greene Co. Detention Center under no bond.