JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges.

Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was captured around 8 a.m. Saturday by members of the New Bern Police Department.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop of Frazier on Dec. 30 around 4 p.m. Officials said he was traveling more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit on New Bern Highway.

Instead, Frazier began to speed away, going over 100 mph. Police said he ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and struck another vehicle, killing the driver.

Deputies said Frazier fled the scene on foot and was not captured. A search began for him by the NC State Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Police Department, Piney Green Fire Department, Onslow County Emergency Services, New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall Service.