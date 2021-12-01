Man wanted in Pembroke Dollar General armed robbery

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed the Dollar General store located at 3155 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old James A. Swett of Rowland.

Authorities say Swett entered the store just before 8 p.m. and demanded money from employees while brandishing a firearm, then fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register.

Swett is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100.

