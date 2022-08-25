SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police say a man who was wanted in a suspicious death investigation is now in custody.

Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in to police.

The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza. Photos of the person of interest were released by police and posted to social media Thursday morning.

Surf City police were joined in the investigation and search by Carolina Beach and Wilmington police along with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surf City Police Department at (910) 328-7711.