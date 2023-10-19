JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that a suspect in a 2021 report of a child sexual abuse case has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Back in May, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a juvenile who said she was sexually abused by Todd Christopher Tucker in the fall of 2021. Tucker had moved out of state at the time the report was filed, officials said.

Deputies immediately notified the Department of Social Services of this incident. The child was later forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and provided a detailed disclosure of the sexual abuse. The investigation revealed the juvenile was 8 years old at the time of the sexual abuse.

Upon further investigation, the Special Victims Unit was able to obtain evidence and conduct interviews to corroborate the victim’s disclosure. Tucker, 31, who now lives in Clinton, Oklahoma, was arrested on Wednesday by officers with the Clinton Police Department. He is being held for pending extradition to Onslow County.

NCIS, the Onslow County Department of Social Services, and the Child Advocacy Center assisted with this investigation, which is still ongoing.