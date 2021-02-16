Man who broke into Nash Co. home assaults victim with hammer, is shot, will be charged

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCT) — A burglary attempt on Monday night resulted in the suspect shot after he attacked one of the two victims with a construction hammer.

Warrants were obtained for Jose Luiz Arizpe, 34, of Elm City for first degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Arizpe was shot during the burglary and was rushed to Wake Med in Raleigh where he was recovering after surgery. He was expected to be charged once released from the hospital.

Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Bailey Police Department responded to a call on Monday after 11 p.m. at 7996 Old Middlesex Rd. in Bailey. An investigation determined Arizpe broke into the home and assaulted a woman in the residence with the hammer. A man inside the home, who had a North Carolina concealed carry permit, shot at the suspect.

This investigation is still ongoing by the detectives of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Any information related to this incident, please call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.