Man who killed, dismembered roommates gets 2 life terms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who stabbed his two roommates and chopped up their bodies has been sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Tyrone Donte Gladden, 47, on Monday after he pleaded guilty. Gladden had killed the Winston-Salem couple Devette Carnetta Campbell and Gary Michael Craig Jr.

Gladden was Craig’s roommate when the 2017 killings occurred.

The court hearing was not without drama. Campbell’s brother, Kevin Jawan Campbell, had run toward Gladden before sheriff’s deputies intervened and tased Campbell.

Another man tried to go after Gladden. Relatives of Campbell and Craig also yelled at Gladden’s family members. Fights later broke out in the courthouse stairwells. Someone punched a hole in one of the walls outside the courtroom.

During the hearing, Una Jones, Campbell’s mother, said a “mental movie” plays through her head “24-hours a day (of how her daughter died).”

Timothy Gladden, Gladden’s brother, told the victims’ families: “I’m sorry for what my brother did to your family. I strongly apologize because it hurts me as well.”