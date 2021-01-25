Man who led Nash County deputies on chase arrested after crash kills passenger’s unborn child

James Dylan Harris in a photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office. A photo of the crash scene with a memorial for the baby who died. Courtesy: Jessica Whitman.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who fled from Nash County deputies was arrested after he crashed, resulting in the death of his passenger’s unborn child, a news release said Monday.

On Jan. 9, deputies saw James Dylan Harris driving a tan GMC Yukon in the area of Jeffrey’s Road in Rocky Mount. They saw him immediately turn into a Circle K gas station and confirmed that he was driving.

Detectives knew Harris and that he had several outstanding warrants. They tried to stop him after he left the gas station and was traveling on Highway 301 south, the release said.

A chase ensued as Harris drove through a gas station parking lot and drove on the wrong side of the road. Speeds reached 95 mph in areas that had a speed limit of, at most, 45 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities ended up discontinuing the chase because of the number of other vehicles in the area where Harris was driving. Harris ended up hitting a tree, the release said.

Harris and a pregnant passenger were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Another male passenger was taken to UNC-Nash.

The 24-year-old female passenger was 30 weeks pregnant and had emergency surgery at the hospital. Her female child did not survive injuries sustained in the crash, the release said.

She is still hospitalized.

Harris is being held at the Nash County Jail under a $646,000 secured bond.

A fundraising website has been set up to help the family of the young woman who was injured and lost her child.