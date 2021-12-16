Man who shot Guilford County deputy sentenced to 16 years in prison

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

Ivory Joe Tisdale (WGHP photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for shooting a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to execute a search warrant, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to a report from WGHP, Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, of Greensboro, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Winston-Salem. He pleaded guilty in June to drug and firearms charges.

Court records show that on Dec. 10, 2019, deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a local address. During execution of the warrant, Tisdale fired a .38 caliber handgun through the front door, hitting a deputy in the hand.

In addition to a prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder ordered Tisdale to serve concurrent three-year and five-year terms of supervised release and to pay a special assessment of $200. Restitution was also ordered to be paid to the deputy who was shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV