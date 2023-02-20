CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who had been previously charged with stabbing a Charlotte waitress in the neck is now facing charges for communicating threats at a mosque in Texas.

48-year-old DeMarcus Lamont Brodie of the Dallas-Fort-Worth area was arrested by DeSoto Police and faces charges including issuing a terroristic threat against a local mosque. The threats were issued on Tuesday based on religious bias and his vehicle was observed on surveillance, police said.

Documents show victims stated that Brodie walked into the mosque, threatened to ‘chop off heads, kill families, and kill them.’

Brodie was arrested at his workplace, the Golden Chick.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Brodie had previously been charged with stabbing a waitress in Charlotte, as well as communicating threats to government buildings.