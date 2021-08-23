Man who tried to swallow memory cards in porn case sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence on Monday to a man convicted on child pornography charges after authorities say he tried to swallow memory cards containing pornographic images.

David Sierra Orozco, 31, a Mexican national, was sentenced on Monday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Orozco was convicted in March of possessing child pornography. Orozco is resident of Georgia and an unlawful immigrant who will be deported at the end of his sentence, the newspaper said.

Court records say sheriff’s deputies in Harnett County stopped Orozco in July 2017 after they say he was driving erratically. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a hidden compartment in the car and found more than $100,000 in cash.

Orozco was taken to the county jail for driving without a license. While being searched, officers found a folded $100 bill. When they unfolded it, memory cards fell to the floor.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing indicated Orozco grabbed the memory cards and tried to eat them. He swallowed one and chewed another that deputies were able to retrieve, an agent said. Three other cards were unscathed, and they contained multiple images and videos of child pornography.