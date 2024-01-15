WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has provided an update on the officer-involved shooting that killed one person on Sunday.

At around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, police came to the 5000 block of Silas Creek Road after getting a report that a gunshot was fired into a vehicle.

At the scene, officers say they spoke to the victim who told them that his neighbor had shot into his car.

While the officers were speaking to the victim, the suspect exited his home armed with a long gun and then returned inside.

Investigators say that the officers immediately took cover and began giving verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect then came back outside and fired the long gun in the direction of the officers.

One of the officers returned fire and struck the suspect. EMS came to the scene and rendered aid to the suspect. However, the suspect died as a result of his injuries. The deceased suspect was identified as 66-year-old William Michael Fulk.

No officers were injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will independently investigate the officer-involved shooting. The WSPD will also conduct an internal investigation with its Professional Standards Division, as is department protocol to ensure policy and procedure were followed.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

WSPD Chief William H. Penn says that police had been called to the location in the past.