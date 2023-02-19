MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Burke County Sheriff deputies arrested and charged two people in connection to a large drug operation.

On Thursday, Burke County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators, along with assistance from Lenoir Police Department narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at 3206 Antioch Road at Lot 11.

They caught suspects Isaac Dwight Teague, 42, and Meagan Lynn Whaley, 24, without incident. Investigators searched the property and seized approximately 110 grams of Methamphetamine, 11 grams of opiate-based pills, 12 grams of crack cocaine, U.S. currency, and several firearms.

Teague faces charges of:

F-Trafficking of Methamphetamine

F- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

F – Possession of Methamphetamine

F- Trafficking Opium or Heroin

F- Felony Possession of Cocaine

F- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

M – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The man is under a $100,000 secured bond in the Burke County Jail.

Whaley was arrested and charged with one felony involving Possession of Methamphetamine.

She is in the Burke County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.