Manhunt for gunman in Lenoir County continues

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in Lenoir County continue to look for a suspected gunman wanted for murder. This is the area’s second manhunt for a suspect in the past six months.

The deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning in La Grange. One man was left dead with another running from the scene.

It was around 3:15 a.m. Sunday when officers headed to the shooting on Paul’s Path Road. They got to a home and found the body of Jalen Johnson, 27, from Grifton. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram tells 9OYS there was a gathering at the home, and two people got into an argument. The fight led to the shooting outside.

People are sharing their condolences on Facebook, with one person saying, “I just saw Jalen at the store last week. He was in the best mood and so happy. Thinking of his family. “

Investigators say their suspect is Rashawn Pridgen, 34. He’s 6-foot-3 and about 170 pounds. This is still an active investigation and detectives already have warrants for Pridgen in the murder case.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the location of the suspect, please contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.