KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A manhunt is underway after the suspect in the Walmart standoff that happened early Wednesday in Wallace escaped the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr., 30, was being held at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville when he escaped custody. Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that Flakes had escaped.

A command post has been set up at the Duplin Health Department in Kenansville and officials are actively searching for Flakes. He was last seen wearing a blue scrubs top, pants, white socks and a gold chain.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-2150 or your local law enforcement.

Flakes was facing charges related to a four-hour standoff that happened at the Walmart in Wallace. He tried to steal a delivery truck and later ended up surrounded by law enforcement. Negotiations took place as Flakes held a rifle to his head, threatening to kill himself.

Officials said when he turned the gun on law enforcement, shots were fired and Flakes was injured. He was then taken to ECU Health Duplin Hospital.