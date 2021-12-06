Man’s car stolen at gunpoint in Asheville, police searching for suspects

ASHEVILLE, NC. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who officers said stole a man’s car at gunpoint Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Watauga Street, according to APD.

Police said the victim reported a group of three males approached him as he was going to his vehicle and placed two guns to his head, took his keys, and drove off.

The victim said the three suspects were a part of a group of five or six, according to APD. The victim also said the men put on black ski masks as they approached him.

Officials said the victim described one of the men as smaller, possibly a young teenager and another taller and older, wearing a gray hoodie.

Officers described the vehicle as:

A brown 2012 Honda Civic with N.C. plate number JHS5607

A scrape on the front driver’s side wheel well

A South Erwin parking pass in the rear windshield

A “LU” (Liberty University) magnet on the rear of the vehicle

According to officials, the suspects appear to have attempted another armed robbery in the same area just minutes prior, however were unsuccessful as the driver told the police he quickly drive away.

If anyone has any information, call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.