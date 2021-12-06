Marine arrested, facing charges after argument with roommate leads to shooting

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Camp Lejeune Marine who got into an argument with his roommate over the weekend is facing charges after Onslow County deputies said he shot him.

Donnie Lamar Leake, 20 of French Creek, Camp Lejeune, was arrested on Sunday and taken before a magistrate. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Officials said they responded Sunday to an area of Rosemary Avenue in Hubert to a report of a shooting. They found the victim, who was not named, with a gunshot wound to his neck. Leake had injuries to his arm from trying to get into his locked vehicle, officials said.

Investigators said it is believed alcohol played a factor in the incident, which was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Tollefsrud at

910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021014505 when calling.