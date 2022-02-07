Martin County deputies investigating after 17-year-old shot

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Sunday morning

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Prison Camp Road at around 4:30 a.m. to a report of someone shot. They found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken by Robersonville EMS to Martin General and later flown by EastCare to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

No further information on the victim was releaed.

An investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500, Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800 or Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555.