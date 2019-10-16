Live Now
Deputies issue warning about lottery scam letters

Martin Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scam letters being mailed to residents which claim the recipient has won a lottery prize.

Deputies said the letter appears to be sent by a lottery company and tells the recipient they have won a lottery prize.

The recipient is then asked to claim their lottery prize by contacting a person, who is listed as the “Foreign Service Manager/Remittance Officer of Sateway Security S.A.,” at the phone number or email address provided in the letter.

Martin Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

Deputies warn anyone who receives such a letter to not call or email the person or company listed in the letter, or send them any money.

