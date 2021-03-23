Martin County deputies looking for woman suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they said is a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters from vehicles.

Katherine Lynn Thomas, whose last known address was 135 Pollock’s Road in Windsor, is 5-foot-5 and 210 pounds with brown hair. Officials believe she could be in Martin, Bertie, Gates, Beaufort or Pitt County.

Deputies said they have warrants out on Thomas for six counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals. The catalytic converter thefts happened in Oak City, Hamilton and Williamston.

If anyone has information on Thomas or the thefts, you’re asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 789-4500.