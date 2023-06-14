WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released the details on the arrest of at least 25 people involved in a drug investigation.

Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Williamston Police Department’s Martin County Narcotics Unit were part of the roundup of suspects on drug-related charges in Williamston and Martin County. At least two were from Pitt County.

“These types of operations target those within our community who illegally distribute controlled substances. With the help of concerned citizens, the Martin County Narcotics Unit continues to take large amounts of illegal substances off of our streets and make cases against those who profit from their illegal trade,” Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a Facebook post.

The following suspects were arrested as a part of these investigations, as well as, on-view arrests from traffic stops. Click here to find out more.

Brittany Lee Nunn

W/F, DOB: 11/27/1989

3957 Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (3 counts)

-Maintain a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

-Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Bond: $150,000.00 secured

Alexis Nichole Shepherd

W/F, DOB: 07/22/1997

209 East Green Street, Robersonville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $1,000.00 secured

Richard Lee Kellam

W/M, DOB: 07/31/1996

4404 Corey Road, Winterville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

-Misdemeanor Carry Concealed Weapon

Bond: $25,000.00 secured

Emma Hayes Williams

W/F, DOB: 04/02/2004

18640 US Hwy 64, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Marijuana (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: Written promise

Raul NMN Renteria

H/M, DOB: 06/26/1998

86 West Barr Road, Grimesland

Charges:

-Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

-Failure to Heed Blue Lights / Siren

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Derek Antonion Jordan

B/M, DOB: 03/14/1986

118 Hertford Street, Coffield

Charges:

-Felony Possession of Cocaine

-Driving While Impaired

Bond: $2,000.00 secured

James Thomas Roberson

W/M, DOB: 08/17/1971

3540 Ed’s Grocery Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Cocaine (2 counts)

-Maintain a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Amanda Lynn Langdale

W/F, DOB: 01/09/1982

7918 Prison Camp Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (2 counts)

-Maintain a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Shaynia Lakole Webb

W/F, DOB: 02/18/1988

1501 Roanoke Court, Jamesville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Elizabeth Gurkin Silverthorne

W/F, DOB: 04/28/1973

1051 Clayton Court, Williamston

Charges:

-Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Bond: $3,000.00 secured

Andrew Blake Holliday

W/M, DOB: 08/08/1988

14404 US Hwy 64, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Travon Mondell Best

B/M, DOB: 06/05/2001

124 Hatton Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (4 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

-Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Jacob Montrell Thames

B/M, DOB: 12/06/1983

507 White Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Schedule I Controlled Substances (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

-Maintain a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: $75,000.00 secured

Damion Wendell Peele

B/M, DOB: 02/14/1987

214 Gatlin Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Gerald Lamont Harrison

B/M, DOB: 11/06/1986

3132 Everetts Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

(4 counts)

Bond: $10,000.00 secured

Trevor Tremayne Capehart

B/M, DOB: 02/20/1983

148 Old Merry Hill Road, Merry Hill

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)

Bond: $2,500.00 secured

Jeremy Mickell Williams

B/M, DOB: 02/19/1988

401 Roberson Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (5 counts)

Bond: $50,000.00 secured

Derrick Lamar Sheppard

B/M, DOB: 04/14/1978

122 Perry Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana (4 counts)

Bond: $30,000.00 secured

Joseph Lee McEachern

B/M, DOB: 06/25/1987

506 South Martin Luther King Drive, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $50,000.00 secured

Alex Hew McEachern

B/M, DOB: 05/05/1990

1233 Charles Blvd., Greenville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Kenneth Adam Cooper

W/M, DOB: 10/25/1972

1190 Johnson Drive, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $50,000.00 secured

Michael David Mizelle

W/M, DOB: 04/11/1988

1276 Andrew Long Road, Jamesville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Brittney Leigh Russ

W/F, DOB: 08/19/1997

2863 Frog Level Road, Greenville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School

Bond: $75,000.00 secured

Gy’quiel Savaughn James

B/M, DOB: 01/29/1999

310 Blount Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Trafficking in Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Bond: $250,000.00 secured

Derek Bernard Sheppard

B/M, DOB: 01/15/1999

310 Blount Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Trafficking in Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Bond: $250,000.00 secured

The following individuals have outstanding warrants and are wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information as to their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin Central Communications at 252-792-8151.

Raquan Jamal Little

B/M, DOB: 01/05/1998

1297 Park West Drive, Greenville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (4 counts)

Marvin Mellet Ramirez

H/M, DOB: 12/27/1989

1514 Summerwinds Drive, Greenville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Fentanyl (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School (3 counts)

Timothy Darnell Jones

B/M, DOB: 10/13/1971

3451 NC Hwy 142, Oak City

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Kwame Demetre Nathanial Hill

B/M, DOB: 11/10/1996

110 Freeman Court, Plymouth

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (5 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School

Tominice Lajames Best

B/M, DOB: 12/21/1978

2891 Spring Green Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

-Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

D’Brian Ontae Hudgins

B/M, DOB: 01/09/1981

218 Willow Drive, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a Park (3 counts)