WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released the details on the arrest of at least 25 people involved in a drug investigation.
Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Williamston Police Department’s Martin County Narcotics Unit were part of the roundup of suspects on drug-related charges in Williamston and Martin County. At least two were from Pitt County.
“These types of operations target those within our community who illegally distribute controlled substances. With the help of concerned citizens, the Martin County Narcotics Unit continues to take large amounts of illegal substances off of our streets and make cases against those who profit from their illegal trade,” Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a Facebook post.
The following suspects were arrested as a part of these investigations, as well as, on-view arrests from traffic stops. Click here to find out more.
Brittany Lee Nunn
W/F, DOB: 11/27/1989
3957 Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (3 counts)
-Maintain a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)
-Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Bond: $150,000.00 secured
Alexis Nichole Shepherd
W/F, DOB: 07/22/1997
209 East Green Street, Robersonville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $1,000.00 secured
Richard Lee Kellam
W/M, DOB: 07/31/1996
4404 Corey Road, Winterville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
-Misdemeanor Carry Concealed Weapon
Bond: $25,000.00 secured
Emma Hayes Williams
W/F, DOB: 04/02/2004
18640 US Hwy 64, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Marijuana (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: Written promise
Raul NMN Renteria
H/M, DOB: 06/26/1998
86 West Barr Road, Grimesland
Charges:
-Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
-Failure to Heed Blue Lights / Siren
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Derek Antonion Jordan
B/M, DOB: 03/14/1986
118 Hertford Street, Coffield
Charges:
-Felony Possession of Cocaine
-Driving While Impaired
Bond: $2,000.00 secured
James Thomas Roberson
W/M, DOB: 08/17/1971
3540 Ed’s Grocery Road, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Cocaine (2 counts)
-Maintain a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Amanda Lynn Langdale
W/F, DOB: 01/09/1982
7918 Prison Camp Road, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (2 counts)
-Maintain a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Shaynia Lakole Webb
W/F, DOB: 02/18/1988
1501 Roanoke Court, Jamesville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Elizabeth Gurkin Silverthorne
W/F, DOB: 04/28/1973
1051 Clayton Court, Williamston
Charges:
-Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
Bond: $3,000.00 secured
Andrew Blake Holliday
W/M, DOB: 08/08/1988
14404 US Hwy 64, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Travon Mondell Best
B/M, DOB: 06/05/2001
124 Hatton Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (4 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
-Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Jacob Montrell Thames
B/M, DOB: 12/06/1983
507 White Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Schedule I Controlled Substances (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
-Maintain a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Bond: $75,000.00 secured
Damion Wendell Peele
B/M, DOB: 02/14/1987
214 Gatlin Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Gerald Lamont Harrison
B/M, DOB: 11/06/1986
3132 Everetts Road, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
(4 counts)
Bond: $10,000.00 secured
Trevor Tremayne Capehart
B/M, DOB: 02/20/1983
148 Old Merry Hill Road, Merry Hill
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School (2 counts)
Bond: $2,500.00 secured
Jeremy Mickell Williams
B/M, DOB: 02/19/1988
401 Roberson Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (5 counts)
Bond: $50,000.00 secured
Derrick Lamar Sheppard
B/M, DOB: 04/14/1978
122 Perry Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana (4 counts)
Bond: $30,000.00 secured
Joseph Lee McEachern
B/M, DOB: 06/25/1987
506 South Martin Luther King Drive, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $50,000.00 secured
Alex Hew McEachern
B/M, DOB: 05/05/1990
1233 Charles Blvd., Greenville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Kenneth Adam Cooper
W/M, DOB: 10/25/1972
1190 Johnson Drive, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $50,000.00 secured
Michael David Mizelle
W/M, DOB: 04/11/1988
1276 Andrew Long Road, Jamesville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Brittney Leigh Russ
W/F, DOB: 08/19/1997
2863 Frog Level Road, Greenville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School
Bond: $75,000.00 secured
Gy’quiel Savaughn James
B/M, DOB: 01/29/1999
310 Blount Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Trafficking in Cocaine (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Bond: $250,000.00 secured
Derek Bernard Sheppard
B/M, DOB: 01/15/1999
310 Blount Street, Williamston
Charges:
-Trafficking in Cocaine (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Bond: $250,000.00 secured
The following individuals have outstanding warrants and are wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information as to their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin Central Communications at 252-792-8151.
Raquan Jamal Little
B/M, DOB: 01/05/1998
1297 Park West Drive, Greenville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (4 counts)
Marvin Mellet Ramirez
H/M, DOB: 12/27/1989
1514 Summerwinds Drive, Greenville
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Fentanyl (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School (3 counts)
Timothy Darnell Jones
B/M, DOB: 10/13/1971
3451 NC Hwy 142, Oak City
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
Kwame Demetre Nathanial Hill
B/M, DOB: 11/10/1996
110 Freeman Court, Plymouth
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (5 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a School
Tominice Lajames Best
B/M, DOB: 12/21/1978
2891 Spring Green Road, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Marijuana
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
-Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
D’Brian Ontae Hudgins
B/M, DOB: 01/09/1981
218 Willow Drive, Williamston
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances with 1000 ft. of a Park (3 counts)