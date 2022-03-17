GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man has been arrested and charged in the 2019 robbery of a business in Greenville.

Alvin Alex Aiken of Bear Grass was arrested Thursday in Williamston by members of the Greenville Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Aiken was charged in the Aug. 19, 2019 robbery of The Wash House, located at 2511 E. 10th St.

Police said the manager of The Wash House exited the store and was in the process of transporting money from the business when he was approached from behind and robbed at gunpoint. No one was injured, but the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.