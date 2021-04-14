Martin County sheriff announces joint operation with Williamston police to arrest drug suspects

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning announced the arrest of a number of suspects in a months-long drug investigation conducted with the Williamston Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.
Manning said the arrests have been made since February. Below are those arrested along with their charges.
(All photos from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office)
David Clinton Pierce, Jr.
- W/M, DOB: 11-03-1956
- 1145 Ralph Taylor Road, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Trafficking in Opium (3 counts)
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II (2 counts)
- Bond: $100,000.00
Javon Rameke Beach
- B/M, DOB: 09-26-1991
- 334 Haven Drive, Apt. Q4, Greenville
- Charges:
- -Trafficking in Heroin (3 counts)
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin (3 counts)
- -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park (3 counts)
- Bond: $100,000.00
Nasir Omarae Gray
- B/M, DOB: 04-07-1999
- 104 North Sylvan Drive, Greenville
- Charges:
- -Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin (5 counts)
- -Conspiracy to Sale or Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)
- Bond: $350,000.00
Tiffany Blaire Hardison
- W/F, DOB: 08-08-1982
- 5276 NC Hwy 171, Jamesville
- Charges:
- -Possession of Heroin
- -Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- -Felony Probation Violation
- Bond:
- $30,000.00
Quindarien Deshonn Rascoe
- B/M, DOB: 08-19-1994
- 220 Henderson Street, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- (2 counts)
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II
- -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park
- Bond: $25, 000.00
Ali Basir Harget
- B/M, DOB: 06-30-2002
- 208 Wildcat Road, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
- -Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Bond: $50,000.00
Charles Laquaze Hill
- B/M, DOB: 8-13-1982
- 98 Willow Drive, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
- Bond: $10,000.00
Derrick Gerard Outlaw
- B/M, DOB: 03-17-1982
- 103 Brantville Lane, Windsor
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin
- -Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- -Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Bond: $100,000.00
Dylan Christian Carroll
- W/M, DOB: 09-19-2000
- 2188 Robert Taylor Road, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession of Heroin
- Bond: $15,000.00
Andrea Mae Whitaker
- W/F, DOB: 09-09-1994
- 1265 Sweet Home Road, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession of Heroin
- Bond: $100,000.00
Jermaine Stewart Clegg
- B/M, DOB: 03-27-1987
- 101 Roberson Street Apt. C, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II
- Bond: $20,000.00
Marcus Lamont Williams
- B/M, DOB: 08-01-1973
- 107 North Pearl Street, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park
- Bond: $100,000.00
Eric Oneal Brown, II
- B/M, DOB: 01-11-1999
- 413 West Church Street, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
- Marijuana
- Bond: $10,000.00
Jaquan Marquis Durham
- B/M, DOB: 11-10-1993
- 16440 NC Hwy 125, Williamston
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
- -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park
- Bond: $15,000.00
Desmond Jamar Smith
- B/M, DOB: 06-12-1985
- 2201 Morehead Avenue, Durham
- Charges:
- -Trafficking in Opium
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
- -Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
- Bond: $250,000.00
Adrian Demont Jones
- B/M, DOB: 02-05-1985
- 1759 NC Hwy 45, Colerain
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- -Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances Within 1000 Feet of a School
- Bond: $30,000.00
Dequan Louis Daniels
- B/M, DOB: 01-19-1992
- 1024 Water Street, Jamesville
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
- -Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Bond: $1,000,000.00
Christopher Trey Williams
- B/M, DOB: 05-26-1994
- 1547 Kelly Circle, Grimesland
- Charges:
- -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- Bond: $250,000.00