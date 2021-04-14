Martin County sheriff announces joint operation with Williamston police to arrest drug suspects

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Martin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning announced the arrest of a number of suspects in a months-long drug investigation conducted with the Williamston Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.

Manning said the arrests have been made since February. Below are those arrested along with their charges.

  • Adrian Jones
  • Ali Harget
  • Andrea Whitaker
  • Charles Hill
  • Christopher Williams
  • David Pierce
  • Dequan Daniels
  • Derrick Outlaw
  • Desmond Smith
  • Dyla Carroll
  • Eric Brown
  • Jaquan Durham
  • Javon Beach
  • Jermaine Clegg
  • Marcus Williams
  • Nasir Gray
  • Quindarian Deshonn Rascoe
  • Tiffany Hardison

(All photos from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

David Clinton Pierce, Jr.

  • W/M, DOB:  11-03-1956
  • 1145 Ralph Taylor Road, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Trafficking in Opium (3 counts)
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II (2 counts)
  • Bond:  $100,000.00

Javon Rameke Beach

  • B/M, DOB:  09-26-1991
  • 334 Haven Drive, Apt. Q4, Greenville
  • Charges:
  • -Trafficking in Heroin (3 counts)
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin (3 counts)
  • -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park (3 counts)
  • Bond:  $100,000.00

Nasir Omarae Gray

  • B/M, DOB:  04-07-1999
  • 104 North Sylvan Drive, Greenville
  • Charges:
  • -Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin (5 counts)
  • -Conspiracy to Sale or Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)
  • Bond:  $350,000.00

Tiffany Blaire Hardison

  • W/F, DOB:  08-08-1982
  • 5276 NC Hwy 171, Jamesville
  • Charges:
  • -Possession of Heroin
  • -Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • -Felony Probation Violation
  • Bond:
  • $30,000.00

Quindarien Deshonn Rascoe

  • B/M, DOB:  08-19-1994
  • 220 Henderson Street, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
  •  (2 counts)
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II
  • -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park
  • Bond:  $25, 000.00

Ali Basir Harget

  • B/M, DOB:  06-30-2002
  • 208 Wildcat Road, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin  
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
  • -Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Bond:  $50,000.00

Charles Laquaze Hill

  • B/M, DOB:  8-13-1982
  • 98 Willow Drive, Williamston
  • Charges: 
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
  • Bond:  $10,000.00

Derrick Gerard Outlaw

  • B/M, DOB:  03-17-1982
  • 103 Brantville Lane, Windsor
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin
  • -Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • -Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Bond:  $100,000.00

Dylan Christian Carroll

  • W/M, DOB:  09-19-2000
  • 2188 Robert Taylor Road, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession of Heroin
  • Bond:  $15,000.00

Andrea Mae Whitaker

  • W/F, DOB:  09-09-1994
  • 1265 Sweet Home Road, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession of Heroin
  • Bond:  $100,000.00

Jermaine Stewart Clegg

  • B/M, DOB:  03-27-1987
  • 101 Roberson Street Apt. C, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II
  • Bond:  $20,000.00

Marcus Lamont Williams

  • B/M, DOB:  08-01-1973
  • 107 North Pearl Street, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
  • -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park
  • Bond:  $100,000.00

Eric Oneal Brown, II

  • B/M, DOB:  01-11-1999
  • 413 West Church Street, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
  •  Marijuana
  • Bond:  $10,000.00

Jaquan Marquis Durham

  • B/M, DOB:  11-10-1993
  • 16440 NC Hwy 125, Williamston
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana
  • -Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park
  • Bond:  $15,000.00

Desmond Jamar Smith

  • B/M, DOB:  06-12-1985
  • 2201 Morehead Avenue, Durham
  • Charges:
  • -Trafficking in Opium
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)
  • -Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances
  • Bond:  $250,000.00

Adrian Demont Jones

  • B/M, DOB:  02-05-1985
  • 1759 NC Hwy 45, Colerain
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
  • -Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances Within 1000 Feet of a School
  • Bond:  $30,000.00

Dequan Louis Daniels

  • B/M, DOB:  01-19-1992
  • 1024 Water Street, Jamesville
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)
  • -Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Bond:  $1,000,000.00

Christopher Trey Williams

  • B/M, DOB:  05-26-1994
  • 1547 Kelly Circle, Grimesland
  • Charges:
  • -Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
  • Bond:  $250,000.00 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV