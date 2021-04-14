Martin County sheriff announces joint operation with Williamston police to arrest drug suspects

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning announced the arrest of a number of suspects in a months-long drug investigation conducted with the Williamston Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.

Manning said the arrests have been made since February. Below are those arrested along with their charges.

Adrian Jones

Ali Harget

Andrea Whitaker

Charles Hill

Christopher Williams

David Pierce

Dequan Daniels

Derrick Outlaw

Desmond Smith

Dyla Carroll

Eric Brown

Jaquan Durham

Javon Beach

Jermaine Clegg

Marcus Williams

Nasir Gray

Quindarian Deshonn Rascoe

Tiffany Hardison

David Clinton Pierce, Jr.

W/M, DOB: 11-03-1956

1145 Ralph Taylor Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Trafficking in Opium (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II (2 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00

Javon Rameke Beach

B/M, DOB: 09-26-1991

334 Haven Drive, Apt. Q4, Greenville

Charges:

-Trafficking in Heroin (3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin (3 counts)

-Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park (3 counts)

Bond: $100,000.00

Nasir Omarae Gray

B/M, DOB: 04-07-1999

104 North Sylvan Drive, Greenville

Charges:

-Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin (5 counts)

-Conspiracy to Sale or Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)

Bond: $350,000.00

Tiffany Blaire Hardison

W/F, DOB: 08-08-1982

5276 NC Hwy 171, Jamesville

Charges:

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Felony Probation Violation

Bond:

$30,000.00

Quindarien Deshonn Rascoe

B/M, DOB: 08-19-1994

220 Henderson Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

(2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II

-Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park

Bond: $25, 000.00

Ali Basir Harget

B/M, DOB: 06-30-2002

208 Wildcat Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Bond: $50,000.00

Charles Laquaze Hill

B/M, DOB: 8-13-1982

98 Willow Drive, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana

Bond: $10,000.00

Derrick Gerard Outlaw

B/M, DOB: 03-17-1982

103 Brantville Lane, Windsor

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

-Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Bond: $100,000.00

Dylan Christian Carroll

W/M, DOB: 09-19-2000

2188 Robert Taylor Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession of Heroin

Bond: $15,000.00

Andrea Mae Whitaker

W/F, DOB: 09-09-1994

1265 Sweet Home Road, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession of Heroin

Bond: $100,000.00

Jermaine Stewart Clegg

B/M, DOB: 03-27-1987

101 Roberson Street Apt. C, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II

Bond: $20,000.00

Marcus Lamont Williams

B/M, DOB: 08-01-1973

107 North Pearl Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)

-Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park

Bond: $100,000.00

Eric Oneal Brown, II

B/M, DOB: 01-11-1999

413 West Church Street, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Marijuana

Bond: $10,000.00

Jaquan Marquis Durham

B/M, DOB: 11-10-1993

16440 NC Hwy 125, Williamston

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana

-Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School or Park

Bond: $15,000.00

Desmond Jamar Smith

B/M, DOB: 06-12-1985

2201 Morehead Avenue, Durham

Charges:

-Trafficking in Opium

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)

-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: $250,000.00

Adrian Demont Jones

B/M, DOB: 02-05-1985

1759 NC Hwy 45, Colerain

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substances Within 1000 Feet of a School

Bond: $30,000.00

Dequan Louis Daniels

B/M, DOB: 01-19-1992

1024 Water Street, Jamesville

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (3 counts)

-Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Bond: $1,000,000.00

Christopher Trey Williams