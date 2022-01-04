Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect on burglary charges after he tried to strangle victim

WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with burglary and other related charges after he tried to strangle the victim during his arrest.

Kirklin McCoy Williams, of 233 Thompson Road in Colerain, NC was charged with the following;

First Degree Burglary

B, E and L of a Motor Vehicle (8 counts)

Attempted B, E and L of a Motor Vehicle (6 counts)

Larceny of a Firearm (3 counts)

Felony Larceny

Misdemeanor Larceny

Assault by Strangulation

On January 2 at approximately 4 am, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Bear Grass Road regarding a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that was in progress. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found that the victim saw the suspect breaking into one of the victim’s vehicles.

Several neighbors had assisted in detaining Williams. During the detention, the suspect assaulted the victim. After a brief struggle with deputies, Williams was taken into custody.

Through further investigation and additional evidence, it was found that the suspect was connected to numerous motor vehicle break-ins that had taken place since December of 2021.

Williams is being held on a $300,000 bond.