WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting new information on the unsolved 2018 murder of Tafari Neion Griffin.

“April 28 makes four years that my son was taken away from his family,” said Nancy Simmons, Griffin’s mother. “I would never wish this pain on anyone. We love Tafari dearly and the family wants justice for him. What we once enjoyed, we will never get back and it hurts us all so much. I will hold his memories and that smile he always carried close to my heart until the day I die.”

On April 28, 2018, a woman walked into the Williamston Police Department and reported that she had witnessed a murder and robbery on Hargis Lane in the Bear Grass community of Martin County. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded and located the crime scene at 1279 Hargis Lane. The incident was reported to have taken place at 7:15 a.m. Griffin was found dead inside the residence.

There were two witnesses, but their information is not being released because the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Hargis Lane area on the morning of Saturday, April 28, 2018 is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.

In 2019 Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. That reward is still being offered, as well as a $1,000 reward from Martin County Crime Stoppers.