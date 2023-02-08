JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday.

Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a stolen firearm; three counts of felony trafficking opium; three counts of felony trafficking cocaine; felony manufacturing, selling, distributing or possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; felony possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I substance; three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute a Schedule II substance; manufacturing a Schedule I substance; three counts of felony manufacturing a Schedule II substance; two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana; two counts of manufacturing marijuana; two counts of felony possession of marijuana; two counts of felony possess of marijuana paraphernalia; two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances; two counts of misdemeanor child abuse; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He was jailed in Onslow County under a $1,137,500 secured bond. His first court appearance was Monday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

A registration violation prompted deputies to attempt a traffic stop on the vehicle Meadows was driving. The sheriff’s office said Meadows fled in the car, reaching speeds higher than 110 mph. He then ditched the vehicle and fled on foot. K9 officer Rollo tracked Meadows into a wooded area. Meadows eventually emerged from the woods and was arrested.

Deputies said they found cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, marijuana, and $2,220 in cash on the scene.

The child abuse and orders for arrest stem from an incident in 2021 where Meadows fled from an attempted traffic stop. He was not located at that time and warrants for his arrest were obtained. During this incident, he left his 2 young children behind in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.