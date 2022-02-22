Meck County Sheriff’s deputy was shot a total of 5 times in upper, lower body

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy who underwent surgery after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop was shot a total of five times, the department said Monday while releasing more details of what took place.

A man who was concerned about his unstable son flagged down the deputy around 4 p.m. on Saturday on Salome Church Road, according to the sheriff’s report.

While the deputy was pulled over and in conversation with the father, the father observed his son drive by in a vehicle, and the deputy, later identified as Dijon Whyms, pursued the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, Aidan Bryant, 23, of Pembroke started shooting and hit the deputy twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body.

Deputy Whyms returned fire striking Bryant, however, the suspect was able to flee the scene. A short time later, he showed up at Mallard Creek Urgent Care and was then transported to Atrium Main. It is still unclear if this was actually the son of the concerned citizen who flagged down Whyms, a spokesperson for Mecklenburg County Sheriff confirmed.

A Charlotte Police officer who responded to the scene rendered aid to Whyms and Whyms was taken to Atrium Main where he underwent successful surgery on Sunday and was released on Monday.

Bryant remains hospitalized and warrants for possession of a stolen gun and attempted first-degree murder have been issued following his release. The arrest warrants indicated he had multiple guns that were stolen from North Carolina gun shops Midsouth Guns, and Shooters Express.

He previously had a warrant out for him in Scotland County for a stolen gun.