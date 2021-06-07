Mecklenburg correctional officer charged with sex assault against transgender inmate: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer has been fired after charges of sexual assault against a transgender inmate were issued against him, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office.

Former Detention Officer Kyle Harris has been criminally charged with crimes of violence.

Harris’ employment with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office began August 16, 2017, and he was terminated on Monday, June 7, after warrants were issued for his arrest, McFadden said.

“All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct. There is no place in this organization for any employee that violates the public’s trust and confidence in MCSO,” McFadden said in a statement released on Monday.

From the beginning, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have cooperated with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during their criminal investigation.

Harris was placed on paid administrative leave and the internal investigation by the MCSO Office of Professional Compliance into this incident was halted so that it did not impede or comprise the criminal investigation which has resulted in charges against Harris, the sheriff’s office said.