TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Miami man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana.

Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo of Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. He was facing the following charges:

Trafficking marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Careless and reckless driving

Speeding

Officials said on Aug. 14, officer Jimmy Wagner observed a vehicle speeding 94 mph on U.S. Hwy. 64 in Tarboro. Wagner pulled the vehicle over and, after noticing some discrepancies with Carrabeo’s information, was granted permission to do a vehicle search. That’s when the marijuana was found inside luggage in the rear cargo area of the vehicle along with some other drug paraphernalia.