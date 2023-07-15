MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a missing 3-year-old from Mint Hill was canceled Friday.

The girl, Adalyn Mae Hochstetler, and her mother, Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, were safely located in Texas, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The Mint Hill Police Department confirmed Kelsi was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony child abduction

Felony second-degree kidnapping

Adalyn Mae Hochstetler (Courtesy: NC Center for Missing Persons)

Adalyn, a white, 3-foot, 30-pound girl with brown hair and eyes, was reported missing as she was last seen in a jean skirt and pink shirt on June 11, 2023, at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road near Idlewild Road.

She was believed to be with Kelsi, who police described as a 30-year-old white woman about 5’4″ tall with brown hair and eyes.

Officials said Kelsi ‘could possibly be driving’ a black Kia Optima with the N.C. tag number: FFF3959. They didn’t know where the car could be going.

Authorities advised Adalyn’s father, who’s separated from her biological mother, Kelsi, believed the child was in danger. Though Kelsi has primary custody, officers said he was scheduled to see Adalyn on June 19, 2023, but Kelsi never arrived for the child’s exchange.

Police say they went to Kelsi’s residence but could not find her or Adalyn; after speaking with extended family and investigating, authorities determined nobody had heard from Kelsi in two weeks.

Officials initially thought she was on the run due to pending child custody court hearings and headed to Delaware to meet someone she could be dating.