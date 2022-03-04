SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing girl from Virginia was found in Spartanburg County leading to the arrest of a Spartanburg Co. man who faces multiple charges.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, deputies were asked to check a residence in Roebuck for a possible location of a 15-year-old missing girl. When they responded, they found the teenager and she was taken to the hospital for a medical exam. They asked for the special victim unit to assist also.

During an interview with the teenager at the hospital, she told deputies about multiple incidents of sexual intercourse between Jan. 3 and March 3. From there, arrest warrants were sought for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree.

The teenager was placed in custody with the Department of Social Services, SCSO said. Deputies used search warrants and arrest warrants to collect items for evidence at the residence. The suspect, Oscar Alberto Cruz-Ruiz, 39, of Roebuck, was taken into custody without incident and spoke with investigators.

He said he picked up the teenager in Mexico and since then been providing money to her family, according to officials. He then took her to Virginia to live with her grandfather and remained in contact with her.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the summer of 2021, he picked her up in Virginia and brought her to South Carolina where they lived together in both Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. He confessed that he and the teenager did multiple acts of sexual intercourse while living in Spartanburg Co.

He was booked into the detention center and charged with 15 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree, deputies said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and will be in contact with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities.