CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother and step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl had a court hearing Wednesday on charges of failing to file a report on her disappearance.

Madalina Cojocari has been missing for more than a month, last seen in public on Nov. 21. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had a video of the Cornelius resident getting off a school bus.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are accused of waiting weeks to file a report and reportedly only did so after Madalina’s school started asking why she had not been in class, according to Cornelius Police.

Both did not appear in Mecklenburg County court. The circumstance is not unusual for bond hearings, but a judge did add conditions to their bonds — specifically, that they consent to give up their passports.

Police said Diana Cojocari is from Moldova.

Both parents got bonds last week at their first appearances before a judge. Diana Cojocari can leave the jail if she posts the $250,000 bail. Palmiter is still in jail and could go if he posts a $200,000 bail.

Cornelius Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the case.

In a video statement released Tuesday, Cornelius Police said, “this is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly are not telling us everything they know.”