GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man who was reported missing on Wednesday is now wanted by police for several crimes.

Clinton Jackson III, 29, was reported missing to the Greenville Police Department on Aug. 15. In an updated media release on Thursday, police said Jackson has active warrants pending for his arrest. He is wanted for the first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery.

Officials say Jackson was last seen in the eastern portion of Greenville near Hwy 33 East and Oxford Road.

If you have seen him, or have information regarding his location, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.