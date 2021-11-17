Mitchell Community College employee charged with sexual battery, stalking and assault on student in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mitchell Community College employee of 10 years is now facing a slew of charges after a student said he attacked her, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools.

John Phillip Barkley of Stoney Point has been charged with indecent liberties with a student, sexual battery, stalking, and assault on a female.

ISS said a student from the Collaborative College of Technology and Leadership reported the incident to police, which she said happened on the Mitchell Community College campus.

CCTL is an Early College within the Iredell-Statesville School District, located on the campus of MCC.

Barkley was placed on administrative leave by Mitchell Community College as soon as the college learned of the incident, school authorities said.

Barkley has been employed as a grounds maintenance supervisor at MCC for about 10 years, officials said.