Month-long drug investigation leads to arrest in Pitt County, $1 million bond received

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A month-long drug investigation in Pitt County led officials to obtain an arrest warrant on Deshon Contrel Davis, 30, of Greenville.

The investigation was concluded on July 9 by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Davis fled on foot and while Davis was in custody detectives found approximately 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine, and numerous MDMA pills.

Detectives received a search warrant for his residence, 3240 Mosely Drive Apartment N in Greenville. Additional MDMA pills were located at the apartment. In total, detectives removed approximately 50 grams of heroin/fentanyl from the streets of Pitt County as a result of this investigation.

Davis was charged with:

Two counts of Level II Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl by Possession

Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin/Fentanyl

Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver MDMA

Two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Five count of Felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin/Fentanyl

Felony Conspiracy to Traffic in Heroin/Fentanyl

Three counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance

Two counts of Resist, Delay, or Obstruct Law Enforcement

He is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,054,000 bond.