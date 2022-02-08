More charges added for Washington man who made bomb threats to multiple locations in ENC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man who has been arrested and charged with making bomb threats to different places in Eastern North Carolina is now facing additional charges.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has charged Allen Ray Hardison III with two crimes related to bomb threats that were called in to North Lenoir High School on Nov. 16, 2021 and to Woodington Middle School on Nov. 22, 2021. The charges were for making a false report of mass violence on education property.

He received a $40,000 secured bond and was held in the Pitt County Detention Center.

Hardison was arrested on Jan. 27 after police said he contacted the Washington Police Department about a bomb threat. After a brief chase, Hardison was charged by Greenville Police Department with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Felony Making a False Bomb Threat to a Public Building and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order.

Washington police also charged Hardison with two counts of Felony Hoax Bomb Threats.

“This person was calling in threats in numerous jurisdictions,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “Our detectives and other agencies were able to identify him as the suspect and swear out charges for his crimes.”