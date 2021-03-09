Morehead City man arrested on child porn charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man was arrested on Tuesday and is facing at least three felony counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Eric Wayne Starner Jr., 31, was arrested by officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Morehead City police. An undercover investigation began with the sheriff’s office, Pine Knoll Shores and Morehead City police. It began after discovery that Starner was in possession of and distribution images of child porn online, officials said.

An interview with Starner led to a consent search, which turned up equipment used to distribute the child porn. It was seized as evidence and Starner was arrested.

Starner was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. He had a scheduled court appearance Wednesday.