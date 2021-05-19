Morehead City man charged after child porn found at home

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man has been charged with sexual exploitation of minors after child porn was found at his home.

Timothy Richard Seaman Jr., 52, is facing four counts after detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Morehead City police conducted the arrest. Seaman’s arrest comes Wednesday as the result of an investigation that also included the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department.

An interview was conducted and consent was given by Seaman to search is home. Detectives took equipment used in regards to the crime.

Seaman was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $450,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to have a court appearance on Thursday. The investigation into the incident continues.