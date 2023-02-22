MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man has been arrested and is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation.

Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Morehead City Police Department arrested Randy Wade Jackson, 37, of Morehead City. He was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (possession of child sex abuse materials). Equipment used to facilitate these crimes was also seized, officials said.

Jackson is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance in court later this week.